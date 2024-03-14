Impact of possible TikTok ban for New Mexico businesses

As a growing number of states try and limit or ban access to TikTok, the social media site is now up against what could be a national ban.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As a growing number of states try and limit or ban access to TikTok, the social media site is now up against what could be a national ban.

On Wednesday morning, the House passed a bill to force TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell the app or face a ban. It now heads to the Senate.

“I have never seen a social media channel banned in this type of fashion or with a political motive,” said Kristelle Siarza-Moon of Siarza & the Asian Business Collaborative.

Here in New Mexico, a growing number of businesses use it to advertise.

“People of all ages are using it as a form of a search engine, shopping vehicle, a way to connect and have quality conversations with individuals. The ban itself would be detrimental to just the basics of communications with individuals,” she said.

From local influencers to different businesses, digital marketing expert Kristelle Siarza-Moon said New Mexicans have gravitated towards short, trendy videos.

“Whenever we place advertising, we see that it generates really great impressions and engagement. However, we always abide by this rule of thumb that it is never a good idea to only use one medium,” she said.

The expert added that a ban doesn’t mean these videos won’t exist. The question then turns to where people would post them.

“Visit Albuquerque as a perfect example is fantastic when it comes to TikTok, but they are also really fantastic on Instagram, Facebook, etc.” said Siarza-Moon.