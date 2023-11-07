In-N-Out Burger coming to New Mexico ‘by 2027’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The much-anticipated wait is almost over as In-N-Out Burger confirmed Tuesday the first New Mexico locations will open “by 2027.”

Officials confirmed initial development plans are underway for locations in Albuquerque to open by 2027. They said future expansion to other cities is possible in the years beyond.

A distribution facility in Colorado Springs will deliver fresh product to each location.

“Growth into New Mexico is an important milestone for us,” said Lynsi Snyder, the president of In-N-Out Burger. “We’ve heard from many loyal In-N-Out customers here through the years, wondering if we could open restaurants in their communities, especially after opening locations further to the east. It was only a matter of when, once we had the infrastructure and support in place. I’m excited New Mexicans won’t have to travel to a nearby state for an In-N-Out Burger for much longer.”

Officials did not say anything about where the first locations will be.

The announcement of In-N-Out coming to New Mexico follows another much-anticipated fast food opening earlier this year. The first Raising Cane’s location in the metro opened in May.