Inaugural LEGO League state championship held in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Saturday, some of New Mexico’s best STEM teams competed in the first-ever LEGO League state championship.

The New Mexico FIRST LEGO League says it’s a way to inspire and challenge kids in areas of science, technology, engineering and math. Of course, it’s also a perfectly good reason to build a robot with LEGOs.

“Our project is a solar-powered phone case with an internet router connected to it, and then it can use any light.”

“Our innovation project is that it’s a car turbine that, as the energy goes through, it’ll make energy and will power the car battery and backup generator.”

