Inaugural Metro 2 first responder memorial relay this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, Bernalillo County first responders are honoring those lost in the Metro 2 helicopter crash with a special relay race.

The 67-mile Metro 2 First Responder Relay will start Saturday in Santa Fe at the New Mexico State Police office. It kicks off at around 6:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

Racers will go all the way to APD Main near Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque, where the race will end.

Then, a ceremony will take place there Saturday at 3 p.m. There will be police and fire units, vendors, food trucks and a closing ceremony.

The purpose of the race is to pay tribute to the four first responders who died the evening of July 16, 2022, in the Metro 2 crash: Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Rescue Specialist Matthew King of BCFR.

BCFR Lt. Robert Arguelles and Meredith Autry, from Capeless Heroes