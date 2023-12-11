Indian Pueblo Cultural Center official talks gingerbread house competition

Each year, the IPCC hosts a gingerbread house contest to pit the best of the best sweet, homelike decorations. An official talks about the contest and judges Danielle and Gabe's creations.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Holiday masterpieces will soon be on display at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center during their annual gingerbread house competition.

The IPCC is accepting your sweet houses through December 19 at 3 p.m. Then, from December 20 until January 4, they’ll be on display for you to vote on to see who will win the People’s Choice Awards competition.

The IPCC will announce the winners January 6. Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $50-500. The winning entries will be on display through January 7.

Danielle and Gabe took a crack at trying to create their own award-winning entries and Monique Silva, the guest experience director at the IPCC judged them as she talked about the gingerbread house competition.

See the interview and the gingerbread houses in the video above.