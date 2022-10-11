Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrated with singing, dancing, and traditional regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Last year, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation recognizing Oct. 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This is America’s recognized holiday celebrating Native Americans, and a lot are celebrating in New Mexico because we have 23 native tribes here.

Although this might be the second year of Indigenous Peoples’ Day formally recognized by the federal government, it’s actually the fourth year it’s been an official state-wide holiday in New Mexico.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center held a celebration that attracted guests from across the country, there was music, singing, and traditional regalia.

“I am wearing a ribbon dress that my mom made for me, and our traditional Pueblo belt and then my white moccasins with leather wraps that we wear traditionally,” visitor, Sherrie Catnach said.

Just as tradition is passed down, so is history and for Alex Taylor it is the perfect day to celebrate the story of Indigenous people.

“When you think about everything that all of the different Indigenous peoples have experienced over the history of this country, to be in this place to see culture and language and dance and music celebrated it’s beautiful,” said Taylor.

With hundreds of Indigenous nations celebrating across the country, for California resident, Miguel Avila there is no better place than to celebrate than New Mexico.

“New Mexico is just one of the states in the United States that has so much different cultures that are native. So like I said, can’t believe it took me this long to come out here last year and now back again,” said Avila.