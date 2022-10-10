Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations in 4th year as an official NM holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the fourth year in a row, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is being recognized as an official holiday in New Mexico – and there is plenty going on.

BACKGROUND

In 2019, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 100 into law, replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state.

New Mexico is one of 17 U.S. states to formally recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day. In the Land of Enchantment, there are 23 Indian tribes – including 19 pueblos, the Navajo Nation and 3 Apache tribes.

Three days before the holiday, President Joe Biden recognized Indigenous Peoples Day’ with a formal proclamation.

At the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the tribes were honored with special events throughout Balloon Fiesta week, capped off by a celebration on Indigenous Peoples Day.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albuquerque)

This event formally kicks off at 9:30 a.m., with tribal, state and national leaders speaking, including Mayor Tim Keller and Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury.

Then at 11 a.m., cultural dances begin with the Black Mesa Dance Group from the San Felipe Pueblo.

Dances will be performed by groups of Pojoaque, Nambe, Zuni, Chichimeca Mexica Azteca, Santa Clara and Apache descent.

Two Santa Clara Pueblo artists will be doing a pottery demonstration and an artist of Choctaw, Santo Domingo and Navajo descent will be giving a painting demonstration.

Tickets include museum admission and are $12 for adults but $10 for New Mexico residents and military members. It is free for IPCC members and all Native Americans – and tribal members are encouraged to wear traditional regalia. More details are available on the IPCC website.

Santa Fe Indian School Feast Day (7 a.m to 3:40 p.m., 1501 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505)

The Santa Fe Indian School kicked off the day with a morning prayer and Po’Pay Run at 7:30 a.m. Po’Pay was a Tewa leader who organized the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 which, according to historians, was North America’s first successful uprising against colonial forces.

Then, at 10:30 a.m., the dances, traditional games and other festivities, including a traditional lunch, kick-off. Lunch runs through 12:30 p.m., and other festivities will go on throughout the afternoon.

The Feast Day event is open to the public or you can stream it on their YouTube channel if you can’t make it. If you do go, you’re asked to wear a face mask on campus.

Lakota Nation vs. United States screening (7 p.m., KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. N.W., Albuquerque)

The film, “Lakota Nation vs. United States”, chronicles the Lakota people’s quest to reclaim the Black Hills and their perspective on Lakota-U.S. relations, as it relates to reparations for past wrongdoings.

Two Oglala Lakota members – the film’s director and the film’s writer and narrator – will give an introduction.

Tickets and more information are available online for a suggested donation of $10. A reception will also take place across from the KiMo after the event.

Indigenous People’s Day 2022 Event in Tiguex Park (12 to 2 p.m., Albuquerque)

This event will feature entertainment, voting information, free groceries and free T-shirts, as well as a meet and greet with two TikTok creators. The event is sponsored by the Americans for Indian Opportunity and the National Urban Indian Family Coalition.

Exhibits related to Indigenous Peoples Day

Senior Exhibition at the Institute of American Arts

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Balzer Contemporary Edge IAIA Campus Gallery

Free parking

Art of Indigenous Fashion

August 19, 2022 – January 8, 2023 run

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Sundays (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Tuesdays (closed)

Institute of American Indian Arts’ Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

Honoring Tradition and Innovation: 100 Years of Santa Fe’s Indian Market, 1922-2022

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Fridays (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe

A full list of exhibits is available by visiting this website.

CLOSURES

Albuquerque Museum

Animal shelters

Balloon Museum

City of Albuquerque community centers and libraries

Health and social service centers

Federal, state district and metro courts

Senior meal sites

South Broadway Cultural Center

State, federal and congressional offices

Trash and recycling collection will continue normally in Albuquerque but will be shifted by a day in Santa Fe.

ABQ Ride and Sun Van services will continue normally, as well as trash and recycling in Albuquerque. All BioPark facilities, the Everyday Adoption Center, all golf courses, swimming pools and tennis facilities will remain open in Albuquerque for Indigenous Peoples Day. More information is on the CABQ website.

The animal shelters will be closed except for intake and reclaims. Credit card payments will not be accepted for reclaims.