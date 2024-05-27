Indios Fire grows to 4,210 acres, spreads smoke to northern New Mexico communities

COYOTE, N.M. — Officials released an update on the Indios Fire, saying Monday it has now burned an estimated 4,210 acres in northern New Mexico.

That estimate of 4,210 acres Monday is up from 2,619 acres Sunday. There are now 292 personnel working on the fire, up from 229 personnel Sunday. There is still no containment of the fire yet.

Lightning sparked the fire last Sunday, May 19, seven miles north of Coyote. Eight days later, the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 4 took over the fire. Officials say a complex team brings additional resources and management capabilities to get the fire under control.

The main fuel source of the fire is timber and crews are working in a steep, rugged area of the Chama River Canyon Wilderness. They say that topography is also what has driven the fire to grow and spread like it has.

Crews are working to construct firelines through the removal of vegetation that could further spread the fire to watersheds, natural and cultural resources, agricultural infrastructure and the like.

The weather over the next few days will consist of higher temperatures and lower humidity. Then, mid-level clouds will develop over the mountains to offer a small chance of precipitation Tuesday or Wednesday.

In the meantime, smoke will be visible in places like Española and Abiquiu. They advise you to take precautions if you have health conditions, such as respiratory problems or heart disease, that make you more susceptible to adverse health effects from the smoke.

There is an interactive smoke map you can view here to see the last smoke conditions in your area.

The Santa Fe National Forest also has an emergency closure for the Indios Fire. You can find the full closure order and map here.