Indios Fire now 25% contained in northern New Mexico

COYOTE, N.M. — Officials will host a community meeting on the Indios Fire in northern New Mexico as the containment line is 25% complete, as of Thursday.

There are 623 people working on the fire, now estimated to be around 6,439 acres. It is burning seven miles north of Coyote. The fire is burning timber.

Officials on Wednesday estimated the fire burned 5,487 acres. They had 553 people working on the fire at the time with 5% of the containment line complete.

With this progress, fire managers will meet with the community from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the lecture hall at the Coronado High School in Gallina.

They say cloud cover and high humidity helped moderate the fire and restricted its movement. That’s allowed them to complete a week’s worth of work in just three days.

Temperatures are expected to stay about the same. Canyon winds will be a factor but the air will be drier than Wednesday.

Closures are still in place under order No. 03-12-05-23-22, which you can read about here. You can also click here to see the smoke outlook for your area.