Indoor pickleball courts coming to Winrock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The City of Albuquerque is investing thousands of dollars to bring more pickleball courts to more neighborhoods. But there are also some new companies out there, bringing a new type of pickleball experience to Albuquerque.

“Everybody’s kind of like, ‘This is really cool. Albuquerque needs something like this,’” said Jessica Moose, co-founder of Vault Pickleball.

Moose and Colton Davies are no strangers to a pickleball court. Davies helped create the Albuquerque Pickleball Meetup Group last summer, not realizing just how many players are out there.

“We’re over 400 members, and that’s without doing any promotion, any marketing for it at all, people are just seeking it out,” said Davies.

The skyrocketing popularity is bringing dozens of new courts to Albuquerque, but they’re all outdoors, and just a place to play the game.

“We kind of realized the potential of pickleball with especially how busy, and how the courts are in Albuquerque, and how popular it’s getting nationwide worldwide, that we could create this experience where folks could come and play and socialize in a more casual setting,” Davies said.

They’re bringing that idea to the Winrock redevelopment, which is still under construction near I-40 and Louisiana.

It’s called Vault. The roughly 26,000 square foot facility will house eight indoor pickleball courts, each with their own courtside lounge.

The duo says the speakeasy-inspired venue will also have places to eat, and a bar to loosen up a bit. But some folks might not need the extra courage.

“We’re really just trying to be another option for people to get into the sport, and have a place to connect with new friends. Maybe hang out with old friends,” said Moose.

They also have plans to host tournaments for the serious players.

Davies and Moose say they’re still figuring out a court reservation system that could include drop-in hours for newcomers. But at the end of the day, Vault will be a place for pickleballers looking to have fun.

“That’s a core facet of why we’re doing this in the first place,” said Davies. “You can never have too many fun and engaging things to do. And I know that there’s a lot of opportunity in Albuquerque to create more spaces like this, where you can not only go out and have a drink and have a bite to eat, but socialize and play a sport at the same time.”

Davies and Moose say they’re tentatively planning to open in January 2025. But you never know what supply chain issues could get in the way.

They told KOB 4 Vault could be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — perfect for an after work hangout. But they’re still figuring out those fine details.