Indoor track and field provides boost to Albuquerque economy
“It’s estimated that will bring over $1.6 million indirect spending this weekend alone,” Tonia Armenta, CEO and president of Visit Albuquerque said.
$1.6 million is what the city of Albuquerque plans to make after they host the two-day 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
This track meet caps off the end of a busy indoor season for Albuquerque.
At the Albuquerque Convention Center, the city hosted multiple collegiate meets — the Mountain West Conference Championships, and the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships — a meet full of the country’s best athletes in the sport.
Economically, this season brought so much to the city.
“We will have welcomed over 10,000 attendees; that’s really conservative and about $4 million of direct visitor spending,” Armenta said.
Albuquerque’s become a premier venue to run indoor track which helps bring in money, but it helps in other ways too.
“One of the best things I’ve heard throughout the winter season has been how much downtown businesses love seeing the collegiate athletes and professional athletes here,” Armenta said.
Visit Albuquerque reps say since 2005, the city’s secured over $20 million from track and field events.
With the indoor season coming to a close, the city’s already getting ready for next year.
“As we look to next year and indoor track season for 2024, we’re going to host so many of these same meets next year and also, again, host the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.”