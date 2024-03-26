Inexpensive ways to view partial solar eclipse in New Mexico

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shows some inexpensive solar viewing gear to help you safely observe the solar eclipse.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two weeks from today, a total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States.

People will only see a partial eclipse in New Mexico. But if you plan on viewing here, or traveling to see the total eclipse, Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shows some inexpensive solar viewing gear to help you safely observe the solar eclipse.

