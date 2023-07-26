Intel to host mega hiring event Friday in Rio Rancho

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A more than $3 billion expansion is creating hundreds of new jobs. Intel hopes to fill as many positions as possible this week at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

“If we hire over 100 people, I will be very happy,” said Lanette Jaramillo, an Intel New Mexico Engineering Department manager.

With support from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and Workforce Solutions, Intel could bring on a lot more than that during its first ever mega hiring event this week.

“We are already in the neighborhood of 260 pre-registrations, and we hope to double that in time for the event on Friday,” said Mark Roper, division director of the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

Starting at 9 a.m. at the Rio Rancho events center Friday, Intel will look to fill close to 700 technician positions.

“They come to work, they get dressed in the cool bunny suit,” said Jaramillo. “They are first line problem solvers. They partner with engineering, they solve problems every day, it’s very challenging. It’s very rewarding.”

The goal is to get as many techs trained as soon as possible to further the company’s advanced semiconductor packaging technology.

“We’re looking for people that- a diverse workforce, for sure. And then, also people that have that mechanical inclination, that experience,” Jaramillo said. “There’s military experience, that, you know, mechanical hands on there.”

Intel recruiters could not give a ballpark amount for starting pay, but say technician salaries will vary based on experience level, and pay is competitive.

“We made it super easy for people to register for this event. So they can scan a QR code, answer a couple of questions, and that will get them on the list of pre-registering,” said Lilliana V. a New Mexico Workforce Connection area supervisor.

The mega hiring event will be held at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Folks can apply online, and check out upcoming job events here. For resume help you can call (505)-843-1900 or email nmworkforceconnection@wccnm.org.