Interstate 25 to close overnight near T or C

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — If you plan to drive on Interstate 25 either Wednesday night or Thursday night, the highway will be shut down overnight.

Crews are demolishing an old bridge over the interstate at Exit 75. That means traffic will be detoured onto city streets between 7 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Southbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 79 and get back on at Exit 71. Northbound traffic will get detoured to the on-and-off ramps at Exit 75 and can access I-25 at either Exit 79 or Exit 71.

The project will consist of a new bridge and roadway reconstruction. The construction will include:

New signage and striping

New curb and gutter

New lighting

Improvements to the storm drainage and erosion control

They expect to finish the project later this year.