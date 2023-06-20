Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Rio Grande

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — Investigators pulled two bodies from the Rio Grande in two different spots in Sierra County over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a 911 call after someone found a woman’s body in the river during a jet ski ride in Williamsburg.

Later, deputies found a man’s body up the river in Truth or Consequences.

Authorities haven’t said if the two victims are connected, but they’re calling the deaths suspicious.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.