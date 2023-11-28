Is now the right time to take advantage of travel deals?

Travel Tuesday is Nov. 28. Folks with online booking sites claim you can find 78% more travel deals compared to Cyber Monday.

Depending on how you look at it, November can either be the season of saving or spending.

“We recommend that if you’re thinking about vacations for 2024, aim to book on Travel Deal Tuesday to travel in January, if possible. January is the cheapest month of the year to fly and to stay in hotels,” said Hayley Berg, the lead economist at Hopper.

According to the online booking site Hopper, the best online deals start as early as 4:30 a.m. MT and peak at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This year, there will be a lot of deals to choose from.

“We’re gonna be offering up to 50% off hotels in over 80 different destinations. In total, that’s about 10,000 hotels that are gonna be anywhere from 35-50% off on Travel Deal Tuesday,” Berg said.

Are those deals worth it, though? Daniel Armbruster, with AAA New Mexico, says jumping on one deal now may cause you to miss out on a better deal in the future.

“You can find really good deals but you have to really shop around usually to find what you’re looking for to go where you want to go on the dates that you’re looking to go on,” Armbruster said.

Regardless, Sunport officials say you can guarantee to find more travelers at the airport. Thanksgiving weekend saw record travel numbers. Among them, nearly 200,000 people reportedly traveled through the Sunport.

“It’s been a very busy year of 2023 has been a record year for travel and so we continue to see strong demand for travel and likely will into the New Year,” Armbruster said.