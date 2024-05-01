Isotopes, Al Hurricane Jr. talk Cinco de Mayo celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a state like ours, you have to do a big Cinco de Mayo celebration and the Albuquerque Isotopes is pulling out the stops for theirs.

The Isotopes will have live music, including from Al Hurricane Jr., and giveaways for the celebration.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and Al’s concert begins at 3:15 p.m. The first 3,000 fans in the gate get a special jersey. The game will start at 5:05 p.m. After the game wraps up, there will be a fireworks show.

The evening will feature entertainment, including dancers, musicians and more.

Al Hurricane Jr. and Isotopes GM John Traub stopped by to talk about it all in the video above.