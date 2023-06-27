Isotopes’ executive chef unveils July 3rd food lineup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KOB 4 got an inside look at the latest limited food collection at Isotopes Park.

“My favorite is I call it the ‘Piggy Burger.’ So it has a hamburger on it, and it has pig candy on top of it. It’s a spicy burger, it’ll light up all your sensations there,” said Jim Griego, Albuquerque Isotopes executive chef.

The collection is barbecue-themed, but you won’t find your typical 4th of July holiday hot dogs.

“It’s a hot dog with pulled pork on top of it, it has fried onion strips on it,” said Griego.

If those don’t sound good:

“The ‘Cluck-A-Cue’ is what it’s called. It’s pulled chicken that’s done here, and it has crispy jalapeños on it,” Griego said. “And the last one I call the ‘Mac attack’ and it’s got mac and cheese, and it’s got barbecues burnt ends on top of it. It’s a savory sauce so a little bit sweeter, so I think that’ll be a crowd favorite.”

Griego says he’s grateful to the Isotopes for giving him the creative freedom. He says he’s got some new recipes tightly under wraps.

“Everything’s a secret and next year I’ve even got some bigger plans,” said Griego.

The dishes will be served up only at the July 3 game. There will also be fireworks after the game.

Click here for information on available tickets.