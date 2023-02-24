Isotopes GM talks Mariachis Nights at The Lab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are bringing back the Mariachi Nights for six games at The Lab this season, starting in April.

The first Mariachi Night is Saturday, April 8, against the Salt Lake Bees. The first 2,000 fans, 21 and older, will get a free long-sleeve T-shirt.

The other Mariachi Nights will spotlight lowriders, feature fireworks and free bobbleheads, jerseys and flags, plus special tacos.

Click here to learn more about Mariachi Nights and watch the video above to see a special surprise involving one of KOB 4’s very own.