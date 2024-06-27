Isotopes homestand underway: Country, Retro, Faith and Family Nights
The Albuquerque Isotopes' homestand is underway with some fun nights at the ballpark ahead. General Manager John Traub shares more details.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are back home with Country, Retro, and Faith and Family Nights during this current homestand.
There’s a little something for everyone, General Manager John Traub says. He stopped by to talk more about it.
See the full interview with GM Traub in the video above.