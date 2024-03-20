Isotopes hosting Jackie Robinson art and essay project

If you know a student who is interested in baseball or history, this may be the project for them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are celebrating Jackie Robinson with an art and essay project going on now through early next month.

Students are encouraged to write an essay or create a piece of art celebrating the life of Jackie Robinson. It is open to all students, K-12.

If you turn in an essay or piece of art, students will receive four Reserved Level tickets for the Jackie Robinson Celebration game April 14 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The deadline to complete the assignment is April 12. You can drop off your completed submission at the Isotopes Park Administrative Offices, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, click here or the video above where we talked to Forest Stulting for the ‘Topes.