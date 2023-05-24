Isotopes introduces new menu items for Asian American and Pacific Islander night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Isotopes are pulling out all the stops for their upcoming Asian American and Pacific Islander night.

From mariachi games to Jackie Robinson night, the Isotopes love highlighting what different communities and cultures bring to the plate.

“Taiko started over 2,000 years ago in Japan,” said Anita Gallegos, a Taiko Japanese drummer. “It’s a celebratory-type thing that’s played at festivals, events, all kinds of gatherings.”

Including, Friday night’s Isotopes game when the team will highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander culture.

“This is a great opportunity to share the art of Taiko in a different venue to New Mexicans and see the similarities between cultures,” said Gallegos.

“A lot of times people may not know anything about the AAPI community. So if they can come to the ballpark, get exposed to that culture a little bit and walk away with a little bit more education about it – that’s terrific,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

Something the Isotopes executive chef hopes to accomplish with his special Friday night menu featuring a Hawaiian burger, and a Ballpark sushi hot dog.

“Some pineapple, a little teriyaki, made it kind of sweet, some savory,” said Jim Griego, an Isotopes executive chef.

“It’s one of those things that you say, ‘It’s not going to work.’ And when you actually try it, it does work,” said Griego. “This is another example of my crazy ideas that I come up with, and hopefully people will start coming to Isotopes Park to think of it as a food destination, especially with a special night of that we’re going to have on Friday,” Griego said.

“A Minor League Baseball team, a Minor League Baseball stadium, it’s all about community. And the communities are made up of all kinds of different cultures. Right?” said Traub.

“There’s lots of fun and exciting things to learn from each other,” said Gallegos.

Since this game is kicking off Memorial Day weekend, the Isotopes are also giving away a special camo hat to the first 3,000 fans through the gate Friday night.

Gates open this Friday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. and game time is 6:35 p.m. Tickets are still available if you haven’t gotten yours yet.