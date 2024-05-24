Isotopes Park to host MLB Home Run Derby X this August

Forest Stulting, from the Isotopes, stopped by to talk about the big event coming to the park this summer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes announced this week that Isotopes Park will be one of four venues to host Home Run Derby X in 2024.

The Home Run Derby X started in 2022. This is the first time Albuquerque has hosted it. The derby is August 23, 2024, at the park.

What is the derby? It’s a 3-on-3 co-ed competition with teams competing against each other. Teams get points for not only home runs but also defensive catches and other plays.

Tickets go on sale June 3 for a variety of ticket options.

Forest Stulting, of the Isotopes, says Albuquerque was selected in recognition of how strong the market is. He talked more about Home Run Derby X and the stars participating in the video above.