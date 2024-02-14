Isotopes prepares for upcoming season, tickets now on sale

We have over a month until we can enjoy a game at Isotopes Park. The Triple-A team is now prepping for a new season.

“Let’s not forget, opening night, March 29, the earliest opener in franchise history,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

There’s still snow at Isotopes Park, but in case you didn’t know, baseball season is right around the corner.

Traub says fans can get ready to enjoy six nights of the mariachis this season.

“These mariachi games are pretty much the most popular games during the course of our season. So it’s really uh, I mean, last year, we sold out and record numbers and this year all indications are we’re going to do the same,” said Traub.

The New Mexico specialty has even won the Isotopes national recognition.

Six packs of tickets are on sale later this week. Traub says along with old favorites, there’s some new improvements fans will enjoy at the ballpark.

“A lot of what we’re doing, we started last year, and we’re going to continue you know for the next little while is bringing the ballpark up to Major League standards and certain things that includes new lighting,” said Traub.

He says new stadium lights and score boards will debut this season. Traub says safety is always a top priority for him, and that the Isotopes have been working to streamline the security process.

“We’re really trying to mirror the procedures at all venues. So we’ve been working with the UNM folks to make sure that we’re all as consistent as we can be. So the fans coming to all of our events are, you know, they’re not confused,” said Traub.

Traub says he’s especially excited for Cinco de Mayo night with Al Hurricane Junior coming back, and a jersey giveaway, which he says is a fan favorite.

“Inside the ballpark on those nights, it’s elevated, you know, the atmosphere is elevated to a level that that is really what I say off the charts,” said Traub.

For Savannah Bananas fans, all of the lottery tickets for the game sold out Tuesday in two hours.