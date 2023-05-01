Isotopes to give out new jerseys during fifth anniversary of Mariachi Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner – as well as all the fun local festivities honoring the Mexican holiday.

One of the biggest celebrations will happen Friday night at The Lab.

“Mariachis provide the soundtrack to people’s lives, right? When people are born, when people graduate, when people get married, when people have these meaningful life events,” said John Traub, general manager of the Albuquerque Isotopes. “The mariachis have been part of people’s life stories – they have become part of the Isotopes’ life story as well.”

In 2018, the Isotopes played their first game as the Mariachis.

“16,975 fans were in attendance that very first game,” said Traub. “An all-time franchise record, all-time stadium record, and will we ever get to that again? I don’t know.”

But they’re surely going to try on this Cinco de Mayo, the fifth anniversary of that magical night.

“We will be celebrating the 505 on 5/5, when the gates open at 5:05,” Traub said.

They will be showing off their new serape-inspired jerseys.

“It’s a limited edition item that will only be given away to gates that night to the first 3,000 adults,” said Traub.

And who better to model the merch than the pre-game performer: Al Hurricane Jr.

“I’m very excited and very honored to be back this year to celebrate with the Isotopes,” said Hurricane Jr. “It’s a little bit longer concert this year also, so I’ll get to incorporate more music this year.”

That includes a second post-game performance during the traditional Isotopes fireworks display.

“It’s so important to keep our heritage and traditions alive,” Hurricane Jr. said.

The gates at Isotopes Park will open right at 5:05 p.m. on Friday. Reps say they’ve sold thousands of tickets already and don’t have very many left.

For more information on tickets, click here.