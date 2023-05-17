Isotopes to honor undefeated all-girl baseball team ‘Rockford Peaches’ Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One little league baseball team is making history and they’re getting honored this weekend for it.

“We’re an all-girls team with Roadrunner Little League. We’re not softball, so we don’t play against other girls – we play against either co-ed or all-boys teams,” said Ashley, the team mom.

With the way things keep going this season, they are already on the verge of making more history.

“I’ve coached seven and eight-year-olds all the way until freshman and sophomores – this is probably the funnest group I’ve ever coached before,” said Rockford Peaches Coach Joseph Maes.

For some of the players, it’s one of their favorite parts about being on this team.

“Because we’re like all girls,” said Rockford Peaches player Samantha.

Named after the ‘90s movie “A League of Their Own” – the Rockford Peaches are in their first baseball season. This wouldn’t be possible without an idea sparked by Ashley’s husband.

“It was really like my husband’s dream to coach an all-girls team because we have two daughters, and he just wanted the girls to know that they could compete against anyone, and not be scared to follow their dreams,” Ashley said.

Recently, Ashley’s husband, Frank, had to start following this team from a distance.

“Unfortunately, after about half the season, he got deployed so he just kind of follows the team from afar now,” said Ashley.

But that doesn’t stop the girls from seeing success.

“We’re undefeated so far,” Ashley said.

With this historic rise comes some recognition – the girls will be on a much bigger diamond Saturday night where the Isotopes will honor the peaches in its “Women In Sports Night.”

“I’m just so proud of them, every time I see them play, I just can’t believe how far they’ve come, and we’re just really proud of all the girls,” said Ashley.

Saturday night at The Lab is when you can see the Rockford Peaches honored in the Isotopes pre-game ceremony, alongside other women the Isotopes will be recognizing.