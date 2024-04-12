Isotopes to play as the Malmö Oat Milkers Friday evening

The Albuquerque Isotopes are playing tonight as the Malmö Oat Milkers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s a new team coming to Isotopes Park, made up entirely of faces you already know.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are playing tonight as the Malmö Oat Milkers. Oat milk company Oatly struck a deal with the MiLB to have all 120 Minor League Baseball teams play one game as the Oat Milkers this year.

Tonight it’s the ‘Topes turn.

Gates for tonight’s Oat Milkers game open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and game time is at 6:35 p.m. – the Isotopes are taking on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Tickets can be purchased here.