Isotopes unveils new concession food ahead of home opener

Albuquerque Isotopes are getting ready for their home opener on Friday. People will also be able to enjoy some new food options when they head to The Lab for a game.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Isotopes are getting ready for their home opener on Friday. People will also be able to enjoy some new food options when they head to The Lab for a game.

Chef Jim Griego is back in the kitchen at Isotopes Park, cooking up a lot of good, new food for fans. For example, the Vegetarian Fusion Bowl, El Fuego, Hawaiian barbecue Turkey Leg, and the Piggy Burger.

“Whoever thought about putting pork on top of a hamburger that’s got brown sugar or Maple syrup and chili on top of it?” said Griego.

Griego says it’s all part of his job to help make the experience at the ballpark something special for everyone.

“I really want to make the Isotopes Park a food destination for me. I want people to come in and say, ‘Oh, I tried an Asian bowl. Oh, I tried to Turkey leg. Oh, I tried a Dugout,’” said Griego.

For dessert there’s the Thundercup Sundaes that comes with ice cream, cookies, and candy with some extra flavor options.

“It is a little bit different. It has multiple flavors, but it has a boozy side which has got some alcohol in it, and then it also has a non-boozy side so it wouldn’t be an alcohol flavor,” said Griego.

All the more reason to take your family out to the ball game for the season opener this Friday.