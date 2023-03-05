Jackson Wink Academy holds grand opening of coffee bar and barber shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Jackson Wink Coffee Bar and Barber Shop held its grand opening Saturday.

MMA fighters were on hand to give haircuts, and take donations for IncredAble Adaptive MMA – a charity to empower kids and teens who experience a variety of physical, and cognitive challenges with the skills of mixed martial arts.

But why a barber shop?

“Fighters come here from all over the world, they train here, and then a lot don’t speak English or speak broken English, and they go into the city and try to get a haircut and don’t get what we want, well they’re here, we are here,” said Jeffrey Chavez, director of Fighter Development at Jackson Wink.

Parents will now be able to grab coffee or get a haircut while watching their children train at the Jackson Wink Academy.