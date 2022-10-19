Jacob Candelaria steps down from New Mexico Senate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico state Sen. Jacob Candelaria announced his resignation Wednesday on Twitter.

“There is a time for all things under heaven. Public service is a great blessing, but now is the time for me and my family to open a new and exciting chapter of life. My heart is full, and I feel a great sense of joy and accomplishment,” Candelaria posted on Twitter.

