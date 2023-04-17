JB White basketball tournament raises money for student scholarships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One local basketball tournament was helping raise money for student scholarships, all while honoring JB White.

Players of different ages competed this weekend at the Albuquerque Basketball Club and Del Norte High School to raise money for the JB White Foundation.

White was a star basketball player who was tragically shot and killed at 18-years old. He was set to play for the Lobos, but never got the chance.

His mom and several high school coaches organized the event.

“I’ve been enjoying this weekend and it’s been a good turnout, so I’m really pleased at how people are just loving the event and loving what we’re doing here in his name,” said Jude Voss.

White’s 21 birthday would have been coming up, and White’s mom shared why this tournament meant so much to their family.

“It’s pretty emotional for me and my family just knowing that this would’ve been a big year for him. I wish that you know he was here, and we can celebrate it together, but we’re doing this in his honor and his name too, so to continue his legacy in New Mexico and as a lobo and as a demon,” she said.

There will be another basketball tournament later this month in Santa Fe.

