Job Connect program helps dozens off Albuquerque’s streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The promise of a job has proven to be motivation to get dozens of people off Albuquerque’s streets. It’s happening under Heading Home’s Job Connect program.

City leaders gave an update on the progress at one of the last city council meetings of 2023, saying they’ve served 70 people so far. Of the 70, they say at least 31 have already gotten jobs.

Many of them are fast food and landscaping jobs, and more could come from the city’s solid waste and parks departments.

“These are people coming from our westside emergency housing center, from the housing navigation center at gateway, from the family housing navigation center, and also the Albuquerque opportunity center,” explained Carol Pierce, the former Health, Housing, and Homelessness director.

City Councilor Renee Grout added, “I want to see it succeed. I think it’s a really good program.”

The $300,000 program is funded through city council.