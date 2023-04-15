Joshua J. Sánchez elected as chief judge of Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Honorable Joshua J. Sánchez was elected as the new chief judge of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

Sánchez succeeded Judge Maria I. Dominguez, who served a chief judge since Aug. 2020.

“It’s an honor to be selected to lead the busiest court in the state, where our dedicated judges and staff work tirelessly to ensure that timely access to justice is equally afforded to all,” said Sánchez.

The chief judge serves as the administrative authority over personnel, budgets, and general operation of the court.

Sánchez will begin his three-year term on May 15.