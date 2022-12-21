Joy Junction details holiday meals for this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people in the Albuquerque metro are going through the holidays hungry or with no place to go, and a local organization wants to help.

Joy Junction is hosting its annual Christmas Feast today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. On Christmas Day, they’ll also be hosting a dinner at 2 p.m., at their 4500 2nd St. SW location.

If you would like more information or would like to volunteer, call 505-463-4818 or 505-877-6967 or click here to visit their website.