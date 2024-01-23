JT Toppin earns Mountain West Freshman of the Week for sixth time this season

JT Toppin picked up Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season -- he's making a strong case for conference freshman of the year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — JT Toppin picked up Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season — he’s making a strong case for conference freshman of the year.

Toppin picked up this honor after his performances last week as the Lobos went 2-0 beating a then-ranked No. 16 Utah State and helping New Mexico pick up their first road conference win of the year against Air Force. In those victories, the 6-foot-9 freshman averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game. The freshman’s also been very efficient on the court shooting 81% from the field during those last two conference matchups.

Toppin also recorded his sixth double-double of the season against the Falcons (25 points and 13 rebounds) — he’s tied for the most double-doubles by a freshman this season in the NCAA.

New Mexico is back on the road Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. facing San Jose State.