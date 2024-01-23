JT Toppin earns Mountain West Freshman of the Week for sixth time this season

Lauren Green | KOB

JT Toppin earns Mountain West Freshman of the Week for sixth time this season

JT Toppin picked up Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season -- he's making a strong case for conference freshman of the year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — JT Toppin picked up Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season — he’s making a strong case for conference freshman of the year.

Toppin picked up this honor after his performances last week as the Lobos went 2-0 beating a then-ranked No. 16 Utah State and helping New Mexico pick up their first road conference win of the year against Air Force. In those victories, the 6-foot-9 freshman averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game. The freshman’s also been very efficient on the court shooting 81% from the field during those last two conference matchups. 

Toppin also recorded his sixth double-double of the season against the Falcons (25 points and 13 rebounds) — he’s tied for the most double-doubles by a freshman this season in the NCAA.

New Mexico is back on the road Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. facing San Jose State.