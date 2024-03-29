Judge denies motion for new trial for “Rust” armorer

Judge Mary Marlowe-Sommer denied a motion from "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and her attorneys to overturn her conviction and order a new trial.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A judge denied a motion from the attorneys of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to overturn her conviction and order a new trial.

“I’m denying your motion for a new trial. I will put it in an order you should get it on Monday, and we are staying the course on sentencing,” Judge Mary Marlowe-Sommer said during a hearing Friday.

This comes just a few weeks after a jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter. The conviction was for the movie set shooting that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 near Santa Fe.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys requested a new trial. They said the wording of the jury instructions was confusing. The judge didn’t take to that Friday, denying the motion.

Gutierrez-Reed is currently behind bars in Santa Fe County awaiting sentencing. That will tentatively happen April 15.