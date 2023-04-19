Judge orders man accused of threatening neighbors to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local man accused of carving a racial slur into his neighbor’s driveway with a sword faced a judge again Tuesday.

This was the second time a judge ruled Bradley Wylie will not be released from jail, since his arrest outside his northwest Albuquerque home earlier this month.

Several of his neighbors told KOB 4 they feel safer without him home. Wylie’s neighbors claim he would yell outside their homes in the middle of the night, throw rocks at them as they passed his house and even beat his own mailbox.

On Tuesday, in court, Wylie’s lawyer waived his preliminary hearing.

“He’ll assert his right to a speedy and public jury trial,” said Wylie’s defense attorney, Griffin Hardy.

Judge Lucy Solimon ordered Wylie to be held without bond.

Wylie pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal damage to property.

MORE: