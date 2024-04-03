Judge orders temporary halt to cannabis product recall

A judge has ordered New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division to stop its latest recall. The CCD issued that recall last month for multiple products from local manufacturer Pharmers LLC.

The judge’s recent decision is a win for Pharmers, who is suing the state over the recall. The judge is siding with the manufacturer for now, issuing a temporary restraining order telling the CCD they can’t enforce the recall of their cannabis products.

The recall was issued on March 22. It said Pharmers products tested positive for a prohibited pesticide.

However, the manufacturer’s attorney, Jacob Candelaria, says the pesticide that was found is not on the state’s list of banned pesticides. He argued the Cannabis Control Division did not follow their own protocols when they issued the recall.

The judge also set a hearing for next Wednesday, April 10, where the CCD will have a chance to defend their decision to issue the recall.