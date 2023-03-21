Judge releases man accused of exposing himself to high school girls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge released a man Tuesday as he faces trial for allegedly exposing himself to high school girls as they were walking home.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller released 27-year-old David Garcia. Garcia allegedly exposed himself to students twice as they were walking home from Manzano High School.

Officers used a witness’s photos of Garcia and his car to track him down.

Prosecutors accused Garcia of predatory behavior. They pushed to keep him behind bars until his trial, saying he lives close to the high school and poses a risk to students.

Garcia’s defense pushed back. They stated no prior criminal history warranted his release under strict conditions, including wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Judge Baca-Miller sided with Garcia’s defense and released him with an ankle monitor and a curfew. The judge ordered him to stay away from the victims and the school and to only drive to work.

If Garcia violates these conditions, a judge can detain him.

Albuquerque Police Department is still asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact them at 242-COPS (2677).