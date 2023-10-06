Judge rules against Republican challenge to New Mexico redistricting map

A district judge on Friday ruled against a Republican challenge to New Mexico’s Congressional District map.

Republicans’ challenge focused on changes to the boundaries of District 2, stating it gave Democrats an unfair advantage.

The district once encompassed almost all of southern New Mexico, while the redistricted map split the region up.

Judge Fred Van Soelen reiterated “some degree of a partisan gerrymander is permissible” and that it only becomes unconstitutional when one party has entrenched itself into the district.

The judge ruled Republicans and Democrats gave “conflicting testimony” on whether the map objectively made future races uncompetitive.

The only actual election evidence, the judge stated, is the Democrats’ 0.7% victory in 2022.

“Given the variables that go into predicting future election outcomes, coupled with the competitive outcome of the only actual election held so far under the SB 1 map, the Court finds that the Plaintiffs have not provided sufficient evidence that the Defendants were successful in their attempt to entrench their party in Congressional District 2,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

The judge ultimately ruled the map is constitutional, stating evidence shows the Democrats did not entrench themselves into the district.

The map stands for now as the next U.S. House election approaches in 2024.

MORE: