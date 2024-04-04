Judge sets date for second murder trial of Muhammed Syed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person convicted of killing a Muslim man will stand trial in September for one of the other allegedly related murders he is accused of.

Muhammad Syed will go on trial September 3 for the alleged murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. The shooting happened as Hussain was walking near his house near Cornell and Coal. Hussain was a UNM alumnus and Española city planner.

Last month, a jury found Muhammad Syed guilty of the first-degree murder of Aftab Hussain. They reached the verdict after just three hours of deliberation.

Syed also faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Naeem Hussain while Hussain was sitting in his car in the Lutheran Family Services parking lot on Truman off San Mateo.

The three killings happened within weeks of each other. It sent shockwaves through the Muslim community in Albuquerque.

