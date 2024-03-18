Jury convicts suspect in first of 3 trials for killings of Muslim men

A jury convicted a suspect accused of killing a Muslim man whose death was part of a string of killings nearly two years ago in Albuquerque.

Syed was found guilty of the first-degree, willful and deliberate murder of Aftab Hussein. The charge also carries a firearm enhancement.

This was the first of three trials for Syed. He reportedly killed Hussein and two other Muslim men in the span of a week and a half in the summer of 2022.

Syed is also accused of killing Mohammad Afzaal Hussain and Naeem Husain just four days later.

Detectives are still investigating the death of a fourth Muslim man in Albuquerque, Mohammad Ahmadi. He was shot and killed outside a shop he ran with his brother last November.

Detectives said Syed is their top suspect in that case. So far, authorities haven’t charged him for that murder.