Juneteenth celebrations kick off Friday in Albuquerque Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, but people will be celebrating it all weekend in Civic Plaza with entertainment, food, vendors and more.

This year’s theme is “Young, Black and Free-ish,” featuring the debut of Janae Heffenger’s film, “Being Black in New Mexico.” Over 30 artists will also perform Friday through Sunday.

The festivities kick off Friday, 4-10 p.m., with Khalisol headlining.

Six-time Grammy-nominated jazz group The Baylor Project will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. The Chocolate Factory drag artists will also perform Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

A Father’s Day tribute will take place Sunday from 2-7 p.m. The God’s House Church, New Mexico Mass Choir and others will perform.

Black Americans have celebrated Juneteenth for generations. It marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

2021 was the first time Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday.

