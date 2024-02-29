Jury hears closing arguments in Pokémon Go murder trial

A convicted killer is closer to learning his fate in another murder trial. Izaiah Garcia is already facing life in prison for killing a Sandia High School student.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A convicted killer is closer to learning his fate in another murder trial. Izaiah Garcia is already facing life in prison for killing a Sandia High School student.

On Wednesday, a jury heard closing arguments in the murder trial of 21-year-old Cayla Campos.

Campos was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend and another friend when she was shot and killed.

Police say Garcia shot Campos in the head as she was trying to escape in her car. She then crashed into a home.

State Attorney John Duran argued Garcia didn’t care that he shot and killed an innocent person.

“There’s one thing that Izaiah said to Gabe that is particularly telling of that. He said, ‘Ah, I hit some random person.’ He reduced Cayla Campos to some random person. Not an innocent bystander, not something else but some random person,” said Duran.

Duran also brought up a past shooting Garcia was involved in that happened about three weeks before Campos’ murder.

Duran didn’t mention his prior murder conviction, but did say Garcia fired shots at a house party. Duran alleged that Garcia was targeting someone named “Christian.”

Defense Attorney Kelly Alexis Golightley argued that the trial was about Campos’ murder, not the other shooting. She pointed to a lack of credibility in the witnesses and evidence.

“Cayla deserves justice. But that justice is not first-degree murder against Izaiah. That justice has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. That evidence does not support what the state is alleging happened,” said Golightley.

The jury started deliberating just under 30 minutes after closing arguments. They’ll continue deliberating Thursday morning.

They’ll have to decide whether or not Garcia is guilty on eight charges, including first-degree murder.