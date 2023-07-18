Jury hears witnesses in embezzlement trial of former UNM athletics director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The trial against former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs went into its second day with multiple witnesses taking the stand as state witnesses.

Eight years ago, Krebs was indicted on financial charges. Now, his fate lies in the hands of the jury.

The court heard from multiple donors who went on the trip, as well as former UNM employees, and a special investigator from the Attorney General’s Office.

The prosecution asked most witnesses about how the Lobo Club is related to the university. Especially, when it comes to who can use public funds, and what types of funds were used to pay for the 2014 golf trip to Scotland.

“The investigation into the trip was the purpose of our investigation, and we found out the trip for several members attending was placed on key cards with the University of New Mexico. So we wanted to see how they worked, what the regulations and stipulations are for people—key cardholders—on how to use them, what their rules are and policies they have to follow,” said Attorney General Special Investigator Antonio Vargas.

But on cross-examination, the defense really only questioned UNM employees. They focused on what type of funds Krebs was able to use when he was employed as the athletic director.

The prosecution still has a few more witnesses to get through before it is the defense’s turn to present evidence.

Second Judicial Court Judge Cindy Leos also banned TV cameras from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial, due to a violation of the decorum order that provides rules for trial coverage.