3 men found guilty in murder of Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A verdict has been reached in the trial of three men charged with the murder of two Albuquerque teens.

Prosecutors said Stephen Goldman Jr., Jimmie Atkins, and Julio Almentero kidnapped, tortured and killed Ahmed Lateef and Collin Romero in 2018.

On Monday, the jury found the three men guilty on all counts, besides conspiracy to commit murder.

Goldman Jr., Atkins, and Almentero are all facing life in prison. A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date.

Two other men involved in the case took plea deals. Stephen Goldman Sr. was accused of burning the car used to move the bodies. He pleaded guilty and finished serving a four-year sentence.

Anthony Aragon also pleaded guilty to charges related to dumping and burying the bodies. He’s currently serving a six-year sentence.

