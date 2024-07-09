Jury selection begins in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial

SANTA FE, N.M. — Jury selection has begun in the trial of Alec Baldwin for the deadly shooting on the “Rust” movie set near Santa Fe in October 2021.

Baldwin, the actor and executive producer of “Rust,” faces an involuntary manslaughter charge. Authorities say he was holding the gun that went off, firing a bullet that shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s attorneys scored a big win during pretrial motion hearings Monday. A judge ruled that Baldwin’s role as producer of “Rust” isn’t relevant to the trial. It’s a setback for prosecutors as they planned to present evidence showing how Baldwin had special responsibility as co-producer for the environment they described that led to the deadly shooting.

Baldwin was present for the hearings. He will be in-person for the trial, scheduled to last 10 days. Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday.

