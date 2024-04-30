Jury selection begins in retrial of man accused of killing ABQ veteran

By KOB

Jury selection begins in retrial of man accused of killing ABQ veteran

Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a man accused of killing an Army veteran during an attempted robbery.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a man accused of killing an Army veteran during an attempted robbery.

In 2018, a jury found Matthew Chavez guilty of killing Tyler Lackey.

The state Court of Appeals ordered a retrial, saying the jury could have considered a voluntary manslaughter charge for Chavez. They say that’s because Lackey had a gun, and Chavez claimed he shot Lackey in self-defense.

MORE: