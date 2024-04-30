Jury selection begins in retrial of man accused of killing ABQ veteran

Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a man accused of killing an Army veteran during an attempted robbery.

In 2018, a jury found Matthew Chavez guilty of killing Tyler Lackey.

The state Court of Appeals ordered a retrial, saying the jury could have considered a voluntary manslaughter charge for Chavez. They say that’s because Lackey had a gun, and Chavez claimed he shot Lackey in self-defense.

