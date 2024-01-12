Keith Sweat concert at Isleta Resort & Casino canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Keith Sweat was expected to perform at Isleta Resort & Casino Friday night as part of his Make It Last Forever tour, but the show has been canceled.

Due to heavy winds at the Dallas airport, Sweat’s flight was delayed and eventually canceled. Due to the transportation issues, he will be unable to perform as scheduled.

Officials with Isleta Resort & Casino say if you have questions regarding your tickets, contact the Isleta Players Club for cash purchase refunds at (505) 244-8296. They said all tickets paid by credit card will be automatically refunded.