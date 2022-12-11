Kickstand Cafe reopens under new ownership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One Albuquerque coffee shop is having a grand reopening this weekend, and instead of just pastries and coffee, people can grab a new pair of wheels too.

Coffee shops take up space all over the metro for people to meet up, enjoy a hot cup of joe, and chat with friends.

“We’re a cafe where we serve delicious breakfast and lunch menu items,” said Derek Roland, owner of Kickstand Cafe.

Kickstand Coffee offers something a little different from what you might see at other coffee shops.

“On the cycle side, we have just a wonderful selection of electric bikes, both for sale and for rental,” said Roland.

Kickstand Cafe is a coffee and electric bike shop. They sell and rent electric bikes and provide a full service bike shop for repairs or other bike needs.

“Since we’re located so conveniently across from the Bachechi Open Space, it allows people just to ride from here, hit the trail, ride down to the zoo, spend a couple of hours — just make it a fun, leisure day,” Roland said.

Kickstand’s idea of selling coffee and electric bikes is nothing new for the shop. Roland recently bought the place two months ago and this weekend was all about their grand reopening, which included helping other small businesses who came out and set up in the shop.

“I’m just committed to seeing all of our small businesses succeed, and want to make sure that we’re just always provided a sense of community,” said Roland.

“It’s really difficult to start a business right, and to keep it growing. So the more that we can all get together and learn from each other is so, so helpful,” said Maria Hart, owner of Country of Hart.

With a finance background Roland looks to help the local small business community in the future by holding workshops for people looking to start a small business, or for those who need a little guidance.

“Another thing that I really am passionate about and wanting to make sure that we’re able to, you know, host financial workshops, and just helping first time small business owners just like navigate some of the more complicated, or just things that they might not have thought about when they first opened the business,” said Roland.